Cabinet gives nod to import over 92 million eggs from India

August 29, 2023   12:35 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to import 92.1 million eggs from India during the next 3 months, Minister Bandula Gunawardena says.

A resolution in this regard, furnished by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, was green-lighted at the Cabinet meeting on Monday (Aug. 28).

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan government has called quotations from 3 Indian companies recommended by the Department of Animal Production & Health.

The eggs will be imported through the State Trading (Miscellaneous) Corporation, considering the recommendation made by the standing procurement committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers based on the price specifications, the Government Information Department mentioned.

The Cabinet of Ministers had previously given the go-ahead to import eggs in a bid to stabilize the prices of eggs and to address the shortage in the local market.

