All MPs asked to attend parliamentary sittings next week

August 29, 2023   05:05 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has asked all Members of Parliament to attend the sittings in the upcoming parliamentary week, Ada Derana learns.

The directives were given during the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Aug. 28).

Accordingly, the ministers, state ministers and other MPs have been asked to be present in the Chamber for the sittings scheduled for September 05, 06, 07 and 08.

The no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, moved by the Opposition, is expected to be taken up for debate next week.

The President has taken the said decision after reports of a group of ruling party MPs planning to boycott the no-confidence motion.

A three-day debate will be held for the no-confidence motion against the health minister.

