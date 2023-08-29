President receives blessings from Malwatta, Asgiri chief prelates

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on the chief prelates of the Malwatta and Asgiri Chapters this afternoon (Aug. 29).

Initiating his engagements, the President first visited the Malwatta Maha Vihara to meet with Most Venerable Sri Sumangala Mahanayake Thera, engaging in a brief yet impactful conversation. President Wickremesinghe received blessings and the venerated Theros chanted Seth Pirith and extended their blessings.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also paid a visit to the Anunayaka of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera, engaging in a concise and meaningful discussion.

Subsequently, the Head of State proceeded to the Asgiri Maha Viharaya, where he received blessings from the Asgiri Maha Nayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera.

Present at the occasion was also the custodian of the historical Muthyiangana Rajamaha Vihara, Dr. Venerable Muruddeniye Dhammaratana Thera

Continuing his interactions, the President visited the Anunayake Theras of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera and Venerable Vedaruve Upali Anunayake Thera, engaging in insightful discussions.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Former Minister Malik Samarawickrama and Additional Secretary to the President Kamal Pushpakumara, the PMD added.