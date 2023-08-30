Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept.

Prevailing showery condition is expected to continue in southwestern part of the island over the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Aug. 30).

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers of about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are possible in parts of Eastern and Uva province and in Mullaitivu districts in the evening or at night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (Aug. 30) are Talaimannar in Mannar District, Iramiyankulam in Vavuniya District, Karappukutti in Trincomalee District, Palampasi in Mullaitivu District at around 12.11 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara may be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.