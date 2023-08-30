Spate of sea turtle deaths caused by underwater explosion?

August 30, 2023   01:45 pm

The Department of Wildlife Conservation says the sea turtles that were washed ashore on the beaches around the island are suspected to have died due to some underwater explosion.

A total of 25 turtle carcasses and 02 other live turtles were found along the coasts from Ja-Ela to Panadura, according to the Wildlife Conservation Department.

Meanwhile, attention has been drawn to the severe fractures observed on the shells of the beached sea turtles.

However, the Wildlife Conservation Department attributed the cause of death of some turtles to traumatic brain damage.

The department has launched investigations to determine whether the suspected explosion was caused by the explosives used for certain prohibited fishing activities.

The exact cause of death of these animals will be established soon after producing the relevant carcasses before the court, according to the department.

Four institutions have initiated a joint investigation into the matter, and a report is slated to be expeditiously submitted within the next few days.

