Religious leaders-led committees to address religious matters in North & East

During his visit to Kandy, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized the government’s resolute dedication to protecting religious shrines and historical sites.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the Head of State has announced the establishment of committees, headed by religious leaders from their respective provinces, aimed at addressing religious matters in the North and East.

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Wickremesinghe visited Kandy and called on the chief prelates of the Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters.

He first visited the Malwatta Maha Viharaya to meet with Most Ven. Sri Sumangala Mahanayake Thera, engaging in a brief yet impactful conversation. He also paid a visit to the Anunayaka of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Vimaladhamma Thera, engaging in a concise and meaningful discussion.

Subsequently, Wickremesinghe proceeded to the Asgiriya Maha Viharaya, where he received blessings from the Asgiriya Maha Nayake Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera.