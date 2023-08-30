Sri Lankas FitsAir crowned Asias most punctual Airline in July

August 30, 2023   05:01 pm

FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s only privately-owned low-cost airline has been adjudged as Asia’s most punctual Airline in the month of July 2023.
 
The budget airline service has been crowned the prestigious accolade for maintaining 100% on-time arrival performance across its international flight network, where they have operated 142 timely flights in July.
 

Looking at the top 10 most punctual airlines within the Asia Pacific region, the crown is shared at the top step of the podium by Timor Leste’s Aero Dili and Sri Lanka’s FITS Aviation.
 
FitsAir launched its international passenger services in October 2022, with a mission to offer affordable and convenient air travel options for everyone. Since then, the airline has experienced a significant increase in demand for its services, primarily due to its focus on affordability and convenience. FitsAir presently operates routes to Chennai, Dubai, and the Maldives, with intentions to further expand its roster by incorporating additional destinations.

FitsAir’s achievements are underpinned by its affiliation with Aberdeen Holdings, a diversified Sri Lankan business conglomerate. This affiliation has played an integral role in the airline’s growth trajectory, reinforcing its position as a key player in Sri Lanka’s aviation landscape. 
 
--With agencies inputs

