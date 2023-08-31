President attends grand Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala festival

The final Randoli Perahara of the esteemed Esala Perahara festival of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy paraded the streets on Wednesday night (Aug. 30), bringing the festival to a successful draw.

Graced by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the auspicious occasion also witnessed an international touch as well, with the distinguished presence of US Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

President Wickremesinghe was accompanied by First Lady Prof. Maithri Wickremesinghe, Ministers Wijayadasa Rajapakshe and Susil Premajayath, Senior Presidential Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake and US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

At the auspicious time of 7:03 p.m., the enchanting Esala Perehara commenced its majestic journey, traversing through the historic streets of Kandy. The procession followed an enchanting route along Dalada Veediya, Yatinuwara Veediya, Kande Veediya, and D.S. Senanayake Veediya, and culminated by passing through Raja Veediya.

Massive crowds had gathered to witness the annual cultural showpiece and had been flooding in since the early hours of the day, despite the heavy rains experienced in the area.