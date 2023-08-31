No-confidence motion to be moved against Public Security Minister?

A no-confidence motion will be moved against Public Security Minister Tiran Alles if he fails to establish a safe and secure environment for people to live, says MP Lalith Ellawala.

He urged the lawmaker to take necessary measures to crack down on the rising crime rate and the activities of the underworld.

The minister should resign if cannot create a safe and secure environment within at least a month, Ellawala stressed, vowing to move a no-confidence motion against Alles if he does not step down from the post.