Sinopec officially begins operations in Sri Lanka, supplying fuel at discounted rate

Sinopec, a Beijing-based leading international petroleum company, has officially kicked off its business operations in Sri Lanka, commencing fuel supply at its first filing station on the island nation established in Mattegoda, Colombo.

Sinopec Lanka, the local subsidiary of the Chinese petroleum giant began its operations on Wednesday (Aug. 30), with a market promotion campaign.

Accordingly, petrol and diesel are dispersed at a discount of Rs. 3.00 per liter.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to award licenses to China’s Sinopec, Australia’s United Petroleum and RM Parks of the USA, in collaboration with multinational oil and gas company - Shell PLC, to enter the fuel retail market in Sri Lanka.