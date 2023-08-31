Sinopec officially begins operations in Sri Lanka, supplying fuel at discounted rate

August 31, 2023   12:41 pm

Sinopec, a Beijing-based leading international petroleum company, has officially kicked off its business operations in Sri Lanka, commencing fuel supply at its first filing station on the island nation established in Mattegoda, Colombo.

Sinopec Lanka, the local subsidiary of the Chinese petroleum giant began its operations on Wednesday (Aug. 30), with a market promotion campaign.

Accordingly, petrol and diesel are dispersed at a discount of Rs. 3.00 per liter.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to award licenses to China’s Sinopec, Australia’s United Petroleum and RM Parks of the USA, in collaboration with multinational oil and gas company - Shell PLC, to enter the fuel retail market in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

BASL says attempts by the Executive to intimidate and pressure the judiciary must cease (English)

BASL says attempts by the Executive to intimidate and pressure the judiciary must cease (English)

Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept. (English)

Showery condition in southwestern areas likely to continue - Met. Dept. (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets (English)

Massive crowds gathered to witness Kandy Esala Perahera amidst heavy rains

Massive crowds gathered to witness Kandy Esala Perahera amidst heavy rains

Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports

Tax raised, permit system scrapped for wheat flour imports