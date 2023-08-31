The Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (Aug 31) issued notice on Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) activist Duminda Nagamuwa to appear before the court.

The relevant notice has been issued in relation to an allegation that he had made defamatory remarks on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, directed at the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles.

Accordingly, Nagamuwa has been ordered to appear before the open court on September 06, 2023.