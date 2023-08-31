Court issues notice on FSPs Duminda Nagamuwa

Court issues notice on FSPs Duminda Nagamuwa

August 31, 2023   04:30 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (Aug 31) issued notice on Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) activist Duminda Nagamuwa to appear before the court. 

The relevant notice has been issued in relation to an allegation that he had made defamatory remarks on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, directed at the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles.

Accordingly, Nagamuwa has been ordered to appear before the open court on September 06, 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National festival to launch Capital Market Clubs held under President Ranil's patronage

National festival to launch Capital Market Clubs held under President Ranil's patronage

National festival to launch Capital Market Clubs held under President Ranil's patronage

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.31

Public opinions to be sought on drug procurement process

Public opinions to be sought on drug procurement process

Prevailing showery conditions to enhance during next few days; 100mm rainfall expected

Prevailing showery conditions to enhance during next few days; 100mm rainfall expected

State banks continue making'Aswesuma'payments to beneficiaries today

State banks continue making'Aswesuma'payments to beneficiaries today

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades streets amid pomp and pageantry

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades streets amid pomp and pageantry

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports earnings dropped 11.79% in July compared to last year - EDB (English)