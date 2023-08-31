Fuel prices increased

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says it has increased fuel prices. The price revision comes into effect from midnight today (Aug. 31).

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol - increased by Rs.13 to Rs. 361

95 Octane Petrol - increased by Rs. 42 to Rs. 417

Auto Diesel - increased by Rs. 35 to Rs. 341

Super Diesel - increased by Rs. 1 to Rs. 359

Kerosene - increased by Rs.5 to Rs.231

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also raised fuel prices in line with the revised rates of CEYPETCO.