Fuel prices increased

August 31, 2023   10:29 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says it has increased fuel prices. The price revision comes into effect from midnight today (Aug. 31).

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol - increased by Rs.13 to Rs. 361
95 Octane Petrol - increased by Rs. 42 to Rs. 417
Auto Diesel - increased by Rs. 35 to Rs. 341
Super Diesel - increased by Rs. 1 to Rs. 359
Kerosene - increased by Rs.5 to Rs.231

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also raised fuel prices in line with the revised rates of CEYPETCO.

