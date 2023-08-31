Fuel prices increased
August 31, 2023 10:29 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) says it has increased fuel prices. The price revision comes into effect from midnight today (Aug. 31).
The revised prices are as follows:
92 Octane Petrol - increased by Rs.13 to Rs. 361
95 Octane Petrol - increased by Rs. 42 to Rs. 417
Auto Diesel - increased by Rs. 35 to Rs. 341
Super Diesel - increased by Rs. 1 to Rs. 359
Kerosene - increased by Rs.5 to Rs.231
Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also raised fuel prices in line with the revised rates of CEYPETCO.