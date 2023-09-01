Central Bank cancels license issued to Bimputh Finance PLC

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided to cancel the license issued to Bimputh Finance PLC (BFP) under the Finance Business Act.

The license cancellation is effective from September 01, 2023. Accordingly, Bimputh Finance is not allowed to engage in finance business hereafter.

CBSL’s Monetary Board has observed that the company has been continuously violating/contravening the provisions of the Finance Business Act, several generation directions and rules that have been issued with the view to achieve the overall objective of financial system stability and also specific directions issued to BFP to address its critical financial position.

Consequently, the financial condition of BFP had been deteriorating due to deficient capital level, poor asset quality and continuous losses, the CBSL said in a statement.