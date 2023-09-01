Three police officers remanded over custodial death of housemaid

Three police officers remanded over custodial death of housemaid

September 1, 2023   04:33 pm

The three police officers arrested over their alleged complicity in the custodial death of a housemaid named R. Rajakumari have been remanded until September 11, on the orders of Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier today (Sept. 01), the trio was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala, who ordered them to be referred to an identification parade on September 11.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers had escorted the arrested police personnel to court premises with their faces covered.

Presenting facts to the additional magistrate, CID’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meryl Ranjan Lamahewa and others said the three police officers were placed under arrest based on certain details uncovered during the probes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinopec announces new fuel prices as CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC increase rates

Sinopec announces new fuel prices as CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC increase rates

Sinopec announces new fuel prices as CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC increase rates

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.01

Over 100,000 illicit liquor bottles seized in raids  State Minister

Over 100,000 illicit liquor bottles seized in raids  State Minister

Spells of heavy showers to continue across the island until next week

Spells of heavy showers to continue across the island until next week

Election Commission proposes establishment of a joint committee to solve existing issues

Election Commission proposes establishment of a joint committee to solve existing issues

Debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister to begin on Sept. 06

Debate on no-confidence motion against Health Minister to begin on Sept. 06

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Construction industry continued to perform at subdued level in July 2023 - CBSL (English)

Construction industry continued to perform at subdued level in July 2023 - CBSL (English)