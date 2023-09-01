Three police officers remanded over custodial death of housemaid

The three police officers arrested over their alleged complicity in the custodial death of a housemaid named R. Rajakumari have been remanded until September 11, on the orders of Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier today (Sept. 01), the trio was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala, who ordered them to be referred to an identification parade on September 11.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers had escorted the arrested police personnel to court premises with their faces covered.

Presenting facts to the additional magistrate, CID’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meryl Ranjan Lamahewa and others said the three police officers were placed under arrest based on certain details uncovered during the probes.