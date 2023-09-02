India increases financial allocation by 50% for projects in Sri Lanka

Responding to rapid changes in the economic landscape of Sri Lanka, the Government of India has increased the financial allocation for various grant projects being implemented across the island.

Accordingly, financial allocation has been increased by upto 50% for nine ongoing projects which are currently being executed under the India-Sri Lanka High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) framework.

The overall financial commitment for these nine projects currently stands close to LKR 3 billion, after the increase. These projects cut across sectors ranging from education and health to agriculture, among others, the Indian High Commission in Colombo revealed.

The Government of India has completed more than 60 grant projects under the HICDP framework, covering all the 25 Districts of Sri Lanka, while 20 other projects are under different stages of implementation.

The HICDP framework was signed between the two countries in 2005 and subsequently renewed thrice, for a period of five years each time.

India’s overall development cooperation partnership portfolio in Sri Lanka is currently around USD 5 billion, of which USD 600 million is grant.

Demand-driven and people-centric projects carried out by the Indian Government span across areas such as infrastructure development, housing, livelihood assistance etc.

As such, the 1990 Emergency Ambulance Service, Railway Track rehabilitation, Integrated Water Plants, Indian Housing Project and Jaffna Cultural Center are among