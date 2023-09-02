Foreign Ministry introduces digital platform to follow up treaties and MoUs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a digital platform to coordinate and follow up the ongoing and forthcoming bilateral as well as multilateral Treaties, Agreements, and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the inter-ministerial stakeholders.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry along with State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya launched this innovative digital follow-up mechanism earlier this week.

The objective underlying this initiative is to ensure rigorous follow-up, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance evaluation pertaining to these Treaties, Agreements, and MoUs which were signed between Sri Lanka and foreign nations.

Senior officials nominated by 27 line ministries, as focal points, to follow up the implementation process of the said instruments attended the meeting.

Director-General of the Foreign Ministry’s Performance Review and Implementation Division Ameer Ajwad introduced the digital platform to the inter-ministerial focal points by making a presentation highlighting the modalities of this follow-up mechanism.