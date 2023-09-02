Suspect remanded after confessing to torching army bus during 2022 Mirihana unrest

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the suspect behind the torching of an army bus during a protest staged in front of former President Gotabaya Rajapakse’s residence in Pengiriwatte, Mirihana on 31 March 2022.

The arrest was made on Friday night (01 Sep.) in the Mahiyangana area, based on a tip-off received by the CID.

Subsequently, the suspect was remanded until 11 September after being produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (02 Sep.).

According to Police, the 33-year-old suspect had confessed to torching the bus, and later destroying all related evidence including the clothes he wore at the time of the incident, after pictures and police sketches of himself began circulating on various media outlets.