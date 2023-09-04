Fairly heavy showers expected in several areas

The Department of meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-eliya districts.

A few showers are likely in Anuradhapura district, it said.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Western, Southern, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Kochchikade , Mawanella , Peradeniya , Galahitiyawa (Badulla District), Danigala (Monaragala District) Paragahakele (Ampara District) about 12.09 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai can be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.