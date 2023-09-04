Litro Gas announces price hike

Litro Gas Lanka today (Sep 04) announced a price hike in domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) Gas.

Speaking at a special press conference held a short while ago, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris stated that the following price revisions will be effective from midnight today;

12.5kg cylinder increased by Rs.145 (New price - Rs. 3, 127)

5kg cylinder increased by Rs. 58 (New price - Rs.1,256)

2.3kg cylinder increased by Rs. 26 (New price - Rs. 587)

Accordingly, the revised prices will be in effect from midnight today (04), the Litro Gas Chairman said.