Litro Gas announces price hike
September 4, 2023 10:26 am
Litro Gas Lanka today (Sep 04) announced a price hike in domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) Gas.
Speaking at a special press conference held a short while ago, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris stated that the following price revisions will be effective from midnight today;
12.5kg cylinder increased by Rs.145 (New price - Rs. 3, 127)
5kg cylinder increased by Rs. 58 (New price - Rs.1,256)
2.3kg cylinder increased by Rs. 26 (New price - Rs. 587)
Accordingly, the revised prices will be in effect from midnight today (04), the Litro Gas Chairman said.