Sun directly over parts of Sri Lanka tomorrow: Showers expected to continue

September 4, 2023   01:04 pm

The Department of Meteorology announced that the sun will directly overhead several parts of the island tomorrow.

Earlier, the Met. Department highlighted that on the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year.

Accordingly, the nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow are Bambalapitiya, Maliboda, Keppetipola, Badalkumbura and Pottuvil about 12.09 noon, it said.

Meanwhile, the department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-eliya districts, it added.

A few showers are likely in Jaffna, Mannar and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Western, Southern, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces, according to the Met. Department.

