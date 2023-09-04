Laugfs Gas also revises prices

Laugfs Gas also revises prices

September 4, 2023   06:14 pm

Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the two largest liquefied petroleum (LP) gas suppliers in the country has also decided to revise the prices of its domestic gas cylinders following the significant price revision announced by Litro Gas earlier today (04).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of Laugfs domestic LP gas has been increased by Rs. 145, while a 05 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 59.

The revised prices are as follows;

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,835
5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,535

The revised prices will be in effect from midnight today, according to the Laugfs Gas Company.

