UK’s ‘Channel 4’ has announced that it will broadcast a new documentary, which will allegedly uncover shocking revelations on Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday attacks, on Tuesday (Sep 05).

Channel 4 claims that the new documentary titled “Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombings – Dispatches,” contains “shocking new revelations about Sri Lanka’s deadly Easter bombings of 2019, as high-placed whistle blowers allege complicity by officials inside the government”.

It is also reported that one highly placed insider claims in the interview with Dispatches, to be aired in the UK on Channel 4 tomorrow, that he set up a 2018 meeting between a senior military intelligence official and Islamic State-affiliated bombers.

The whistleblower is reportedly revealed to be a close aide of the leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) and current State Minister for Rural Road Development, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan.

The informant of the TMVP, the breakaway faction of the LTTE, had also made explosive revelations to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

The British television channel ‘Channel 4’ became well-known in Sri Lanka in the past after airing several controversial videos alleging that war crimes had taken place in Sri Lanka, including its 2011 documentary “Sri Lanka’s Killing Fields,” a hard-hitting investigation into the final weeks of the Sri Lankan war.