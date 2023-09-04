Islands best results of 2022 A/L exam

September 4, 2023   09:36 pm

The names of the students who have obtained the best results in the island at the 2022 (2023) G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released. 

Accordingly, Pramodhi Bhashani Munasinghe of Sujatha Vidyalaya in Matara has placed first in the island in the Biological Science stream while Maneth Banula Perera of Royal College in Colombo is island’s first in the Physical Science stream.

In the Commerce stream, Kavidini Dilsarani Tharushika of Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya in Colombo has obtained the best results in the island.

Samuditha Nayanapriya of Richmond College in Galle is the island’s first in the Engineering Technology stream.

 

Best Results of 2022 A/L exam:

Bio Stream - Pramodhi Bhashani Munasinghe of Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara

Physical Science stream - Maneth Banula Perera of Royal College, Colombo

Commerce stream - Kavidini Dilsarani Tharushika of Sirimavo Bandaranaike Vidyalaya, Colombo

Engineering Technology stream - Samuditha Nayanapriya of Richmond College, Galle

