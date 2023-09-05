Vehicle import restrictions to be lifted by the end of 2023

Vehicle import restrictions to be lifted by the end of 2023

September 5, 2023   07:10 pm

The existing restrictions on vehicle imports will be further eased by the end of this year, officials of the Ministry of Finance revealed to the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) on Tuesday (05 Sep.).

Accordingly, the existing import restrictions will be lifted by the end of this year, they stated.

It is to be noted, however, that the said restrictions will not be lifted for the importation of vehicles brought down for personal use.

