Electricity Consumers Association says govt planning to increase tariffs again

The government is attempting to increase electricity tariffs for a fourth time this year in line with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its Extended Fund Facility (EFF for Sri Lanka, the Electricity Consumers’ Association says.

The national secretary of the association Sanjeewa Dhammika said they have urged the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) not to green-light the proposal for a tariff hike this time.

Despite the government taking a policy decision for a biannual electricity tariff hike, Dhammika said the government attempted to increase the tariffs for a third time this year and now it is preparing to raise the tariffs for a fourth time.

The government’s attempt at another electricity tariff hike is a bid to fulfill the commitments to the bailout package provided by the IMF, he said urging the PUCSL not to approve the proposal.