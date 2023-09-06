Sri Lankan national in UAE wins Dh20 million Big Ticket draw

Sri Lankan national in UAE wins Dh20 million Big Ticket draw

September 6, 2023   04:44 pm

A Sri Lankan expat, who works as a valet supervisor in Dubai, won Dh20 million grand prize in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

At the Series 255 Big Ticket Live draw, T. Prabagar was named the winner.

Prabagar moved to the UAE 16 years ago and is currently the supervisor of a valet service company. He purchased his winning ticket online by taking advantage of the Summer Promotion buy-two-get-two-free during the last week of August. 

He has been purchasing Big Tickets with a group of 10 of his friends for the past five years and plans to continue to do so. When asked about their big win, his childhood friend said: “This win has come as a big shock. We still haven’t come out of the shock, I think. This win will change lives.”

During the month of September, one lucky individual will be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on October 3, while a second prize amount of Dh100,000 will be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh90,000, among other wins. 

Source: Gulf News
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith says Domestic Debt Optimisation process is yet another attempt to 'pick-pocket' EPF

Sajith says Domestic Debt Optimisation process is yet another attempt to 'pick-pocket' EPF

Sajith says Domestic Debt Optimisation process is yet another attempt to 'pick-pocket' EPF

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.06

CBSL Governor assures Domestic Debt Optimisation process will not affect EPF

CBSL Governor assures Domestic Debt Optimisation process will not affect EPF

Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero says Ranil has to finish Gotabaya's ' relay '

Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero says Ranil has to finish Gotabaya's ' relay '

Whistleblowers claim high-level state involvement in 2019 Easter bombings on Channel 4's latest documentary

Whistleblowers claim high-level state involvement in 2019 Easter bombings on Channel 4's latest documentary

MP Dayasiri stripped of position as SLFP General Secretary

MP Dayasiri stripped of position as SLFP General Secretary

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Trailer of Channel 4's 'Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings - Dispatche' released (English)

Trailer of Channel 4's 'Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings - Dispatche' released (English)