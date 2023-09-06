A request made to court regarding the gold, gems and other properties seized from the residence of Ibrahim Ilham Ahamed, identified as a suicide bomber in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, was rejected by the Fort Magistrate’s court on Wednesday (06 Sep.).

The relevant request was made by Ijas Ahamed, brother of the deceased, who is claiming ownership of the possessions recovered from the residence of Ilham Ahamed, and thereby requested that they be handed over to him, was rejected by Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

On 21 April 2019, Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahamed, a resident of Mahawila Park, Dematagoda, carried out a suicide bombing at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, while his brother Mohamed Ibrahim Inshaf Ahamed, carried out another suicide blast at a hotel in Colombo.

The duo’s father, millionaire businessman Mohamed Ibrahim, and his two other sons, were also accused of concealing information pertaining to the attacks.

Meanwhile, Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered that the case against eight suspects connected to the terror attacks, including National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) leader Zahran Hashim and his wife Abdul Cader Fathima Saadiah, be called before the court on 06 December, as advised by the Attorney General.

Mohomadhu Mashnuk Muhammadu Raila, Mohommadu Ameer M. Ayathulla and Mohommed Mufail, who are currently out on bail, were also present in court today.