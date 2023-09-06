Petition filed by Harak Kata fixed for consideration

September 6, 2023   05:46 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered a petition filed by the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” to be taken up for consideration on Friday (Sep 08).

The petition which had been filed requesting the issuing of a writ order invalidating the detention order issued to detain him in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was taken up today (Sep. 06) before the Appeals Court judge bench comprising of Justices Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Chamath Morais.

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara pointed out before the court that currently, there are around 22 cases pending against “Harak Kata” in various courts concerning murder and drug realted charges.

The Deputy Solicitor General, who mentioned that the suspect had left the country by using another person’s passport, also warned that if the current detention order is revoked and he is released, he will possibly evade courts again.

Furthermore, the Deputy Solicitor General expressed that the current detention order issued on him will end on September 10, 2023, mentioning that the order can be extended further.

The Appellate Court bench, which considered all the presented facts, ordered the case to be recalled on September 08, 2023.

