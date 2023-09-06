Tear gas fired at protesting Peradeniya Uni. students

Police have fired tear gas in attempts to disperse a protest staged by the Students’ Union of the Peradeniya University.

Accordingly, tear gas was used against the students who were staging a protest march in the Peradeniya area, along the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The protest was held over several key demands, including the riddance of alleged government conspiracies to ‘abolish the University Grants Commission (UGC)’ and ‘sell medical degrees’, which would destroy the country’s free education system, they claimed.