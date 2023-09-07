Former SLPP PS member given 2-month rigorous imprisonment

A former Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Accordingly, the Merinyage Mangala Pushpakumara Fernando was sentenced to two months of rigorous imprisonment and further fined Rs. 75,000 on orders of Gampola Magistrate Namal Perera.

The suspect had been nominated for this year’s Local Government election under the SLPP, from the Nawalapitiya Ganga Ihala Korale PS area.

The Gampola Magistrate’s Court had previously issued a warrant against Fernando, on account of several offences committed since 2018, adding that he had avoided appearing before the court on several occasions in relations these alleged offenses, including riding without the possession of both revenue and drivers licences.

Area residents of the Gampola area had reportedly rejoiced at Fernando’s sentencing, having lit crackers shortly after.