Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being pro-diaspora

Justice Minister accuses Channel 4 of being pro-diaspora

September 7, 2023   05:03 pm

Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has asserted that the government stands ready to conduct an international investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Despite his emphasis that the relevant investigation would be an international probe and not a domestic one, the Minister opined skepticism pertaining to ‘Channel 4’s’ recent exposé on the Easter bombings, claiming that diaspora groups were often seen publishing such controversial videos against Sri Lanka ahead of the annual sessions of the United Nations  Human Rights Conference (UNHRC).

Dr. Rajapakshe made these remarks during a media conference held at the ministry’s premises this afternoon (07 Sep.) to brief the public on the new Anti-Corruption Act.

Accordingly, the Minister accused the British television channel of being a ‘pro-diaspora’ institution. Despite these claims, however, he assured that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out into the claims made in the documentary.

Speaking further, the Minister of Justice stated that when he, during a parliamentary speech, warned the public of such possibilities and that the ISIS was recruiting Sri Lankan youth for training programmes, his words fell on deaf ears.

“I made a statement in parliament related to the matter 29 months before the Easter attacks….I was accused of trying to create disharmony and trying to turn the country into a pool of blood… But 29 months later, everyone’s eyes were opened to the truth”, the Minister said in this regard.

Speaking with regards to UK’s ‘Channel 4’s’ most recent and heavily controversial exposé on the series of bombings that shook Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019, Minister Rajapakshe accused the British TV channel of working with diasporas, further claiming that the institution was not one that sought justice for the victims of the attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250

COPE looks into ex-PUCSL chief's claims that fuel can be sold at Rs. 250

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for independent int'l probe into Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for independent int'l probe into Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks

Roads inundated as heavy rains continue across the island

Roads inundated as heavy rains continue across the island

Over 175 acres of paddy fields in Beliatta ready for harvest destroyed by floods

Over 175 acres of paddy fields in Beliatta ready for harvest destroyed by floods

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Channel 4 doc: Cardinal wants independent intl team to probe alleged plot behind Easter attacks (English)

Pilleyan responds to allegations made by his former aide in Channel 4 documentary (English)

Pilleyan responds to allegations made by his former aide in Channel 4 documentary (English)

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya (English)

Parliament debates no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya (English)