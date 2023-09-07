Early landslide warning issued to five districts extended

September 7, 2023   08:15 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) on Thursday (07 Sep.) extended the early landslide warning issued to five districts.

Accordingly, NBRO has warned that landslides are possible in the Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts, and the advisory is in effect until 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (08 Sep.).

The public have been urged to pay attention certain pre-landslide signs, such as the development of cracks on the ground or cracks in the floors or walls of buildings which are constructed on slopes, the slanting of trees, electrical posts/fences and telephone posts and the sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, and the blockage and disappearance of existing springs.

As per the warning issued by the NBRO, Level 01 (Yellow) warnings were issued as follows;

Galle – Nagoda, Baddegama and Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and other surrounding areas

Kalutara – Bulathsinhala, Palindanuwara, Walallwaita and Mathugama DSDs and other surrounding areas

Kandy – Udapalatha DSDs and other surrounding areas

Kegalle – Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala, Warakapola, Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella and Dehiowita DSDs and other surrounding areas

Ratnapura – Ayagama, Elapatha, Kolonna, Pelmadulla, Kahawaththa, Kiriella, Godakawela and Nivithigala DSDs and other surrounding areas

Meanwhile, Level 02 (Amber) warnings were issued for the following localities:
Kalutara – Ingiriya DSD and other surrounding areas

Ratnapura – Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda and Kalwana DSDs and other surrounding areas 

