Bill to establish National Commission for Women to be tabled in parliament soon

The Bill to establish a National Commission for Women will be submitted to the parliament very soon, says MP Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, the chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Caucus.

In addition, two Bills on gender equality and womens empowerment are also ready to be tabled in parliament.

She made these remarks on September 05 during a special virtual discussion with Ms. Vanushi Walters, who is a member of the New Zealand Parliament and of Sri Lankan origin.

Dr. Fernandopulle further stated that the position of the Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment is currently held by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and that the head of state has great interest in working for the betterment of women and children in Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the need to encourage women for politics was discussed at this meeting.

Views were also expressed on the importance of creating a favorable environment for women to actively contribute to the political process.

The parliamentarians expressed their views on the need to increase the number of daycare centers where their children can be accommodated safely, and it was also emphasized that the measures taken by New Zealand is exemplary and of great importance.

Meanwhile, New Zealand MP Walters said she is making efforts to build relationships between female lawmakers representing other parliaments in the world as well as female members of Sri Lankan origin representing other parliaments and the Women Parliamentarians Caucus of Sri Lanka.

Caucuss vice chairperson MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, and its members Minister Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, MP Thalatha Athukorala, MP Kokila Gunawardena, MP Muditha Prishanthi, MP Manjula Dissanayake and Dr. Harini Amarasuriya were present at this meeting.

The discussion was organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) with the aim of empowering womens leadership in the countrys politics, securing gender equality as well as strengthening the measures taken by the Women Parliamentarians Caucus of Parliament for the betterment of Sri Lankan women.