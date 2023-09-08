Date fixed to deliver verdict on Harak Katas petition

September 8, 2023   07:27 pm

The Court of Appeal today (08) fixed a date to announce the verdict on whether an interim order would be issued preventing the extension of detention orders imposed on the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata”.

Accordingly, the verdict will be delivered on September 15, 2023.

This order was issued when a writ application filed by the criminal figure, who is currently detained in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was taken up into consideration today, before the Appellate Court judge bench consisting of Justices Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Chamath Morais.

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara raised preliminary objections relating to the petition.

He also pointed out that currently, there are at least 23 cases pending against “Harak Kata” in various courts, filed over various charges including murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.

Thereby, the Deputy Solicitor General, who pointed out that the petitioner had not mentioned the above particulars to the court through his petition, emphasized that he had not come before the court with clean hands.

The judge bench, taking into account all presented facts, announced that the verdict on the petition would be declared on September 15, 2023.

