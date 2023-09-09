Over 6,300 people hit hard by torrential rains; landslide warnings extended

More than 6,300 people in 14 districts across the country have reportedly been affected by torrential rainfall prompted by the active southwest monsoon conditions, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

According to reports, more than 4,300 hit hard by the adverse weather conditions were from Colombo District.

The Meteorology Department said showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces as well as in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the coming hours.

According to the department, fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm is possible in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide warnings issued to Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, Kandy and Kegalle districts.