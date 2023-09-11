Train services disrupted as yard workers launch strike

Several train operations are likely to be disrupted throughout the day today (11 Sep.), after railway yard workers within the Colombo district launched a trade union action earlier today.

Accordingly, trains scheduled to depart from the relevant railway yards will not operate until the matter is resolved, Ada Derana learns.

Meanwhile, the Locomotive Engineers’ Union is also scheduled to launch a strike tomorrow (12 Sep.).

Explaining their decision, the union noted that the strike will be launched over several key demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which have been delayed for nearly five years despite their constant requests in this regard.