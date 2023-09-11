The four police personnel arrested over their alleged involvement in the custodial death of R. Rajakumari, a housemaid, have been further remanded until 18 September, on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harsha Kekunawala when the case was brought before the court this morning (11 Sep.).

Three of the four suspects, two Police Sergeants and a Constable, were scheduled to be referred to an identification parade today, however this was postponed by a week after the accused raised an objection in this regard.

Meanwhile, appearing on behalf of the aggrieved party, Attorney-at-Law Senaka Perera informed the court that as per information received by him, the OIC of the Welikada Police Station, who was transferred from his post following Rajakumari’s death, was reinstated as the Welikada OIC once again.

The lawyer raised concerns in this regard, highlighting the fact that this could potentially hinder the ongoing investigations into the housemaid’s death.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harsha Kekunawala did not, however, issue an order in this regard.

41-year-old R. Rajakumari, a resident of Badulla, was arrested on 11 May based on a complaint made by her employer, famed producer Sudharma Nethicumara, claiming that the former had stolen gold jewellery belonging to her.

She had later died while in the custody of the Welikada Police. Her relatives raised suspicions, alleging that she had been subjected to assault.

On 25 August, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala ordered the CID to arrest the suspects linked to the housemaid’s death.

The verdict was delivered after careful examination of evidence and the findings in the post-mortem report submitted by the Judicial Medical Officer. Accordingly, the cause of death was ruled as hemorrhagic shock caused by damage to the deceased’s muscles after being attacked with a blunt weapon or similar force.