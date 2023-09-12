Several trains cancelled due to strike action

September 12, 2023   08:07 am

At least 20 scheduled train services were cancelled this morning due to the strike launched by the Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had launched the strike from midnight yesterday over several key demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they say have been delayed for nearly five years despite their constant requests in this regard.

