MP Sarathi Dushmantha appointed as stand-in for SLFP general secretary

MP Sarathi Dushmantha has been appointed as a stand-in for the general secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), following the removal of MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The decision was taken when the SLFP’s central committee met last evening (Sept. 11).

During the meeting, the central committee was officially informed of the removal of MP Jayasekara from his position as the party’s general secretary and the revocation of his party membership.

Speaking to the media afterward, MP Duminda Dissanayake said MP Jayasekara stands a chance to be appointed as the party’s chairman in the future if it is deemed that he is fit for the position.

On September 05, MP Dayasekara was ousted from the SLFP with immediate effect and he was stripped of his position as the party’s general secretary.

The SLFP chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena communicated this to MP Jayasekara in a letter, adding that a disciplinary inquiry would also be initiated against the parliamentarian pursuant to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

However, addressing concerns pertaining to MP Jayasekara’s removal, former President Sirisena had stated that the party membership was only temporarily suspended.

He further asserted that the SLFP was ready to accept the MP as a party member, or any other title he may wish to hold within the part, except that of the SLFP General Secretary.