Sri Lanka to sign Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Sri Lanka is slated to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons(TPNW) at a ceremony due to be held in relation to the said Treaty, parallel to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The proposal to sign the TPNW at the aforementioned ceremony, as proposed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (11 Sep.).

In December 2021, the Cabinet approved for the required measures pertaining to the signing to be taken.

Meanwhile, the 78th Session of the UNGA is scheduled to be held from 19 – 23 September, and on 26 September.