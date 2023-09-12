President Ranil discusses future political agenda with Basil Rajapaksa  sources

A meeting focusing on future political agendas is believed to have taken place between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the National Organiser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Basil Rakapaksa, as per political sources.

The duo are believed to have discussed several matters of concern, including the country’s political agenda for the future, the upcoming budget, and providing of relief, for nearly one hour, political sources claimed.

The two parties had not met since of late, after President Wickrmesinghe reportedly did not respond fairly to a request made, seeking ministerial portfolios for a group of SLPP MPs.