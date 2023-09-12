BASL raises concerns with Speaker over trend of judicial matters being deliberated in parliament

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has submitted a letter to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardema, outlining their concerns regarding the ‘growing trend of judicial matters being deliberated and references being made to judges in parliament’.

The BASL Management Committee held a constructive discussion in this regard with the Speaker, during which the relevant letter was handed over, and the BASL expressed its apprehensions regarding the potential implications of parliamentary discussions on ongoing judicial matters and statements made against judicial officers.

Issuing a media statement in this regard on Tuesday (12 Sep.), the BASL stated that the “need to preserve the sanctity of judicial proceedings and ensure that the due process is upheld without any undue influence” was also emphasised during the meeting.

Highlighting that an integral and impartial judicial system serves as the cornerstone of a democratic society, the BASL ensured that they remain committed to engaging in a collaborative dialogue with relevant stakeholders to address these concerns and work towards safeguarding the independence of the judiciary.

Attached below is the full media statement issued by the BASL: