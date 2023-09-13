Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

September 13, 2023   07:36 am

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Hambantota District, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai, and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

