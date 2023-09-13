Army personnel deployed to provide security to Fort, Maradana railway stations

Army personnel deployed to provide security to Fort, Maradana railway stations

September 13, 2023   07:41 am

Sri Lanka Army personnel have been deployed to provide security to the Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations and if the need arises to other stations as well, says the Department of Railways.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had launched the strike from midnight on Monday (11) over several demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they say have been delayed for nearly five years.

This had resulted in the cancellation of more than a hundred train services, while commuters were gravely affected by the railway strike leading to several tense situations at some railway stations.

As multiple trains were cancelled, the trains that were in operation were crammed with passengers. Many commuters were seen train surfing due to overcrowding.

A tense situation was reported at the Maradana railway station yesterday as commuters were left infuriated by railway strike after a youth fell to death from the roof of an overcrowded train near the station.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette notification yesterday declaring the public transport services for passengers or goods and the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by railway lines as essential services with immediate effect under the Essential Public Service Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm