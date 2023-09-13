Sachithra Senanayake summoned to Govt. Analysts Dept

Sachithra Senanayake summoned to Govt. Analysts Dept

September 13, 2023   12:44 pm

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been summoned to the Department of Government Analyst this morning (Sep. 13) for a voice test.

The Attorney General’s Department had instructed the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to file criminal charges against Sachithra Senanayake, for match-fixing.

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

On September 06, Senanayake was arrested after he reportedly surrendered to the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry, and was later ordered to be remanded until 15 September on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, in the case filed over the relevant allegations.

However, the Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Attorney General, had informed the court that his department had received the voice recordings related to the match-fixing incident and sought an order that the former Sri Lanka off-spinner be produced to the Department of Government Analyst, in order to confirm whether the audio recording resembles the suspect’s voice.

Thus, Senanayake was summoned before the Government Analyst on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train