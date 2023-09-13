Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been summoned to the Department of Government Analyst this morning (Sep. 13) for a voice test.

The Attorney General’s Department had instructed the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to file criminal charges against Sachithra Senanayake, for match-fixing.

The 38-year-old had allegedly approached two cricketers participating in the first edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020 via phone calls from Dubai, instigating them to ‘fix’ matches during the tournament.

On September 06, Senanayake was arrested after he reportedly surrendered to the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry, and was later ordered to be remanded until 15 September on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, in the case filed over the relevant allegations.

However, the Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Attorney General, had informed the court that his department had received the voice recordings related to the match-fixing incident and sought an order that the former Sri Lanka off-spinner be produced to the Department of Government Analyst, in order to confirm whether the audio recording resembles the suspect’s voice.

Thus, Senanayake was summoned before the Government Analyst on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today.