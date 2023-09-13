President Ranil runs into West Bengal chief minister at Dubai airport

President Ranil runs into West Bengal chief minister at Dubai airport

September 13, 2023   04:24 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) exchanged greetings with India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Dubai International Airport.

The Sri Lankan leader, who was on his way to Havana, Cuba to attend the G77+China Leaders’ Summit, ran into the Indian political party Trinamool Congress’ chairwoman, who is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain, at the airport and the duo engaged in a brief yet cordial conversation.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Banerjee said “His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion.”

Humbled by President Wickremesinghe’s greetings, Banerjee has invited him to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023, scheduled to take place in Kolkata in November.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan leader has extended a cordial invitation to the Bengal chief minister to visit the island nation.

“It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications,” Banerjee said further in the post.

During their conversation, President Wickremesinghe has asked the Bengal chief minister if she would be leading the opposition alliance, INDIA, to which Banerjee responded, “It depends on the people.” She added, “We can be in a position [to come to power] if the people support us.”

‘INDIA’, which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, thus far comprises 26 opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress. It is led by the Indian National Congress party which once dominated the country’s political arena.


-with inputs from agencies

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)