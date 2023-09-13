Railway engine drivers on strike asked to report for duty immediately

The Department of Railways has urged the 84 railway engine drivers who are on strike to report for duty immediately.

Meanwhile, the department has also notified these engine drivers that in the event of their failure to report for duty, they will be considered to have vacated their posts, adding that the relevant letters would be sent out in due course.

The locomotive operating engineers have been on strike since midnight on Monday (Sept. 11) over several key demands including the amendments to the recruitment process and promotions.

Commuters were afflicted yesterday as more than 100 train journeys were cancelled after locomotive operating engineers withdrew from duties.

The trains that were up and running yesterday were crammed with passengers and desperate commuters also resorted to train surfing due to overcrowding. Many others were left stranded at railway stations.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette notification last evening (12) declaring the public transport services for passengers or goods and the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by railway lines as essential services with immediate effect under the Essential Public Service Act.

Moreover, the Deputy General Manager of Railways (Traffic) M.J. Indipolage stated that around 37 short-distance trains had to be cancelled this morning alone, owing to the ongoing strike of the Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union.

Indipolage further emphasized that police and army personnel have been deployed to provide security to 32 railway stations across the country, at the request of the General Manager of Railways, for the safety of railway staff, who are on duty, and the property.