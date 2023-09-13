Cop who aided Harak Katas failed escape attempt suspected to have fled country

Cop who aided Harak Katas failed escape attempt suspected to have fled country

September 13, 2023   09:15 pm

The Police Constable who had allegedly aided the failed attempt by notorious criminal figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’ to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is believed to have fled overseas, police reported.

Accordingly, investigations have revealed that the suspect had called his residence in Seruwila, Trincomalee on Sunday night (10 Sep.), soon after the incident, and had later called his residence via WhatsApp, assuring his family that he “was safe and in another country”, police stated.

Further, police also believe that the suspect’s girlfriend, also serving as a Police Constable, had been aware of with ‘Harak Kata’.

Meanwhile, the eight CID officers who had interrogated ‘Harak Kata’ on the day of his failed attempt to escape their custody have been temporarily transferred, in light of the ongoing investigation.

Furthermore, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (13 Sep.) ordered that the CID present to the court the report submitted to the forensic medical officer by ‘Harak Kata’ claiming that he was injured during the altercation that took place on 10 September.

Filing a motion on ‘Harak Kata’s’ behalf, a group of lawyers, including President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne, who represented the underworld figure, claimed that their client had been injured during the altercation, and thereby requested that the court issue a relevant order in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.13

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations