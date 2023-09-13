The Police Constable who had allegedly aided the failed attempt by notorious criminal figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’ to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is believed to have fled overseas, police reported.

Accordingly, investigations have revealed that the suspect had called his residence in Seruwila, Trincomalee on Sunday night (10 Sep.), soon after the incident, and had later called his residence via WhatsApp, assuring his family that he “was safe and in another country”, police stated.

Further, police also believe that the suspect’s girlfriend, also serving as a Police Constable, had been aware of with ‘Harak Kata’.

Meanwhile, the eight CID officers who had interrogated ‘Harak Kata’ on the day of his failed attempt to escape their custody have been temporarily transferred, in light of the ongoing investigation.

Furthermore, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (13 Sep.) ordered that the CID present to the court the report submitted to the forensic medical officer by ‘Harak Kata’ claiming that he was injured during the altercation that took place on 10 September.

Filing a motion on ‘Harak Kata’s’ behalf, a group of lawyers, including President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne, who represented the underworld figure, claimed that their client had been injured during the altercation, and thereby requested that the court issue a relevant order in this regard.