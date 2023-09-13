Locomotive Operating Engineers Union calls off strike

September 13, 2023   09:53 pm

The Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has reportedly called off their strike.

The trade union launched a strike at midnight on Monday (11 Sep.) over several key demands including the amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they claim fell on deaf ears for nearly five years.

Hundreds of commuters were afflicted by the trade unions, as more than 100 train journeys were cancelled after locomotive operating engineers withdrew from duties, forcing several passengers to train-surf on overcrowded trains, while others were left stranded at railway stations.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Tuesday (12 Sep.) issued a gazette notification last evening (12) declaring the public transport services for passengers or goods and the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by railway lines as essential services with immediate effect under the Essential Public Service Act.

