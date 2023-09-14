Foods stalls at Colombo Port City to be removed by March 2027

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission has revealed that the food stalls established at the Colombo Port City will be removed by March 2027.

Responding to the Committee on Public Finance’s (COPF) concerns pertaining to the legality of the establishment of such food stalls whilst the Colombo Port City was designed mainly targeting foreign investments, members representing the Commission explained that such stalls fall under ‘leisure activities’ and will therefore be removed by March 2027.

The discussion pertaining to the matter was held in parliament on Tuesday (12 Sep,), under the chairmanship of MP Harsha de Silva.

During the meeting, the Committee took into consideration the Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act, No. 11 of 2021, due to be presented before the parliament on 19 September.

The COPF further inquired the legal grounds on which the Commission decided to permit the establishment of such food stalls, and on what grounds will they be removed by 2027. The Committee further questioned as to whether the Attorney General has been consulted in this regard.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission and the Attorney General’s Department were subsequently instructed to present all relevant information in this regard before the COPF as soon as possible.

The Committee further inquired regarding the revenue received by the Government by the ongoing activities at the port city, and instructed the officials to submit all details with regard to this for a better understanding prior to granting approval for the Regulations.

Furthermore, given that the Port City is being constructed as a separate land mass under a Smart City concept, the Committee questioned the Colombo Port City Economic Commission members present whether smart city concepts such as waste water management, renewable energy, proper sewerage mechanisms have been included. The Committee was of the view that issues experienced in other areas of the country pertaining to improper sewerage and waste water management should be avoided when developing the port city.

It was also disclosed that government institutions such as the Road Development Authority, Urban Development Authority and the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has spent a considerable amount of money to facilitate the construction and development of the Port City.

Emphasising that this was all taxpayers’ money, the Committee questioned the Commission as to the benefits taxpayers reap from the establishment.

Accordingly, the Committee on Public Finance instructed the Members of the Commission to submit a breakdown of the government expenses for the Port City and infrastructure and also to provide details of the streams of revenue.



State Minister Dr. (Mrs.) Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Chandima Weerakkodi, Nimal Lanza, Dr. Major Pradeep Undugoda, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Madhura Withanage and U.K Sumith Udukumbura, were present at this Committee meeting held.